Prince Harry and King Charles’ Feud Reportedly Just Intensified

With no end in sight, Prince Harry and King Charles’ years-long feud has just intensified.

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A source told Closer that tensions among the royal family members don’t appear to be improving over time. King Charles was recently in the US and spent time with President Trump, who has been critical of Prince Harry’s residence in California.

“Harry understands, albeit reluctantly, that it’s the King’s duty to maintain a relationship with anyone who holds office [as US President],” the insider explained. “But the fact Trump has seemingly made it his mission to discredit and tear [Harry and his wife Meghan Markle] down right before he welcomes his father and stepmother to America is something he can’t get past.”

The source further pointed out, “For Meghan, it beggars belief that Charles is allowing this bile and slander from Trump [to] go unanswered or defended. They’re just praying it doesn’t spiral out of hand if Trump gets a chance to run them down to Charles one-on-one.”

“It triggers and worries them in equal measure,” the insider added. “Especially after Charles has refused to [visit] Harry during his time in America.”

The media outlet also reported that the last time Prince Harry saw his father was in September of last year. The father and son had a brief afternoon tea at Clarence House. Before that, the duo had seen each other in almost two years.

Prince Harry Is ‘Doing His Best to Stay Pragmatic’ About His Father’s Meetings With President Trump

Meanwhile, the source spoke about King Charles’ meeting with President Trump and its impact on the royal’s relationship with his estranged son.

“Things are so delicate right now,” the insider then said. “It’s definitely not out of the realms of possibility that Trump could torpedo everything that Harry has been working towards with his father. The fear is [that it] could prompt his father to side with William and others – right when they’re making progress and finally rebuilding bridges with key members of the Firm.”

They also noted, “Harry is doing his best to stay pragmatic, and anytime questions about why Charles is meeting with Trump come up, he’s quick to point out that it’s simply part of his father’s role. But he does admit that the whole situation has been keeping him up at night.”

The insider then said that King Charles seems to have “quite a fondness” for President Trump, which is something that Prince Harry wants to hear about.

“Of course, it’s tough for Harry to sit on the sidelines while his dad breaks bread with someone who seems to want to have him and his wife thrown out of the country,” they stated. “And the fact that he’s not getting the same level of attention from Charles that Trump is only makes it worse.”

The source added, “Harry is biting his tongue because he knows reacting will only stir up more trouble, but it’s been very difficult, especially because Meghan does not want to give Charles a pass on this.”