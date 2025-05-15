King Charles Makes Rare Health Comment Amid His Cancer Battle

More than a year after announcing his cancer diagnosis, King Charles opened up about his treatment progress.

According to The Telegraph, the royal opened up about his cancer battle while speaking to Exeter University student, Stamford Collins, while hosting a garden party at Buckingham Palace. The 22-year-old is also battling the disease.

“He was asking me about the treatment I have starting in June,” Collins shared. “And spoke to me about food and diet. He also asked me if I had undergone radiation treatment, which I had earlier this year.”

King Charles seemingly offered Collins advice and was heard saying, “It’s sometimes about the diet and what you eat. It can help.”

Despite the uncomfortable heat, the monarch appeared at the party alongside his wife, Queen Camilla. Camilla told one of the event’s guests, “I hope you aren’t too warm. I do hope you had the chance to put your feet up and have a drink.”

Buckingham Palace announced in February 2024 that King Charles was diagnosed with cancer and had started treatment. Although the type of cancer has not been disclosed, a spokesperson confirmed that the king does not have prostate cancer.

The garden party appearance comes more than a month after King Charles was hospitalized. He had suffered from an adverse reaction to his routine cancer treatment.

King Charles Recently Revealed What His Cancer Diagnosis Taught Him

In late April, King Charles spoke about what lessons he has learned since he was diagnosed with cancer and started treatment.

NBC News reported that while speaking at a Buckingham Palace community-based initiatives celebration, the royal said that each cancer diagnosis and case will be “daunting” and “frightening” for those individuals and their loved ones.

“It has certainly given me an even deeper appreciation of the extraordinary work undertaken by the remarkable organizations and individuals gathered here this evening,” he said. “Many of whom I have known, visited, and supported over the years.”

“And it has reinforced what I have long observed during these visits,” he added. “That the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion.”