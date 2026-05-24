Prince William Speaks out About Kate Middleton’s Well-Being After Cancer Battle

More than a year after Kate Middleton announced she was in remission, Prince William reflects on his wife’s cancer diagnosis.

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During a recent interview with Heart Breakfast host Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, the future king of England had nothing but praise for his wife.

“She’s an amazing mum, an amazing wife, and literally, our family couldn’t cope without her,” he said. “So, she’s been absolutely stunning, brilliant.”

Prince William then spoke about his wife’s recovery and her first post-cancer overseas official visit, which was at Reggio Emilia, Italy, earlier this month. He declared that he was “so proud, very, very proud” of her.

“She’s been amazing. She’s been through so much in the last couple of years, particularly,” the prince continued. “And yeah, she’d been looking forward to the Italian trip a lot. And so I’m really glad it went really well.”

Following months of speculation, Kate revealed that she was battling cancer in early 2024. She did not reveal which type of cancer it was, but she quickly started preventative treatment.

Months later, Kate announced she was done with chemotherapy after a “challenging nine months of treatment.” In early 2025, she announced she was officially in remission.

The Prince Gives Listeners an Inside Look at His And Kate’s Personal Life

Meanwhile, Prince William spoke about how he and Kate spend their nights after their three children go to bed while chatting about her keen interest in childhood development.

“She wanted to go and do lots of research. She spends, God knows how much time now, looking through all the paperwork,” he said. “She’s a proper pro on early years.”

The prince then shared, “Most evenings I’m fighting to get past in the bedroom, what paperwork that she’s got lined up, ready to read. So, I’m so pleased it went well for her, and yeah, I think she came back buzzing.”

He further spoke about the active lifestyles of his and Kate’s children.

“It depends, if there’s a guitar lesson, a music lesson, you’ve got to get guitar on the car,” Prince William added. “No, we’re not taking the guitar, are we boarding are we not? Seeing friends? No, we’re not. So there’s all that going on in the morning.”