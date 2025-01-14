Kate Middleton Is In Remission Following Cancer Battle

Kate Middleton is providing a happy health update! In a post on X, the Princess of Wales announced that she is in remission following her cancer battle.

“It is a relief to now be in remission, and I remain focussed on recovery,” she wrote. “As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am, however, looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

She further thanked those who have “quietly walked alongside” her and Prince William as they navigated through her cancer journey.

“We couldn’t have asked for more,” the royal wrote. “The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.”

Elsewhere in the post, the Princess of Wales spoke about her new role as a joint patron of The Royal Marsden alongside her husband.

“My hope is that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence,” she added. “As well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer.”

Dame Cally Palmer, Chief Executive of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, also spoke out about William and Kate’s appointment to the role.

“We were honored to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales to The Royal Marsden in Chelsea this morning,” she said. “And are delighted that Her Royal Highness is now joining His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales in becoming Joint Patrons of our specialist cancer center.“

Kate Middleton Surprises Cancer Patients at the Same Hospital Where She Was Treated

Shortly before the news of Kate’s remission broke, she visited cancer patients at the same hospital where she was treated last year.

According to the BBC, the Princess of Wales visited the Royal Marsden Hospital in London on Tuesday, Jan. 14. While there, she thanked the hospital staff for their care and support during her 2024 cancer battle.

Kate then spoke to some cancer patients who were undergoing chemotherapy and even exchanged some hugs.

“The treatments are really so different and so varied, it impacts families differently,” Middleton shared during her visit. “I was just saying, coming in the front entrance here, having made so many quiet, private visits. Actually, it’s quite nice.”

In early 2024, Kate announced she was diagnosed with cancer. Although she didn’t reveal what type of cancer it was, she stated she was starting preventative treatment. She revealed months later that she was done with chemotherapy after a “challenging nine months of treatment.”

Photo by Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

A Kensington Palace spokesperson spoke to the press about the Princess of Wales’ hospital visit.

“The Princess wanted to make the journey to both show her gratitude to the incredible team,” the spokesperson said,” but also highlight the world leading care and treatment the Marsden provides.”