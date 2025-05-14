prince-william-is-allegedly-planning-to-ban-prince-harry-from-his-coronation

Shortly after rumors started circulating about a plan to strip Meghan Markle of her royal title, a source revealed Prince William allegedly plans to ban his younger brother, Prince Harry, from attending his future coronation.

While recently speaking to Page Six, the royal insider confirmed that while Prince William won’t be stripping his sister-in-law of her title, he doesn’t plan to see her or his brother when he officially inherits the throne.

“I think it’s done,” the source said about the brothers’ relationship. “I don’t think there’s [any] coming back from that.”

They then shared that there was some hope that the royals would reunite before Harry’s latest interview with the BBC.

“Before the interview, we thought, ‘Come on William, extend a hand to your brother,'” the source continued. “But now it seems that Harry hasn’t learn s–.”

While speaking to the BBC earlier this month, Prince Harry claimed his and Prince William’s father, King Charles, won’t talk to him due to the “security stuff.”

Harry had traveled to England to fight in court over his taxpayer-funded security detail. Unfortunately, he lost the legal battle.

“I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point,” Harry said.

He then described the legal battle as a “good old-fashioned establishment stitch-up,” noting he believes his family influenced the outcome.

“I’m devastated,” Harry said. “Not so much as devastated with the loss that I am about the people behind the decision, feeling as though this is okay. Is it a win for them?”

Prince Harry Wants to Reconcile With Prince William and the Rest of His Family

Despite losing the legal battle, Prince Harry wants to reconcile with Prince William, his father, and the rest of the royal family.

He pointed out that he doesn’t know how long the king, who is currently battling cancer, has left. “There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family,” Harry pointed out.

He also said he has since “forgiven” his family for past transgressions. “I would love reconciliation with my family,” the Duke of Sussex explained. “There’s no point continuing to fight anymore, life is precious.”