President Trump Reacts to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Engagement

Not long after the news broke about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s highly anticipated engagement, President Trump publicly shared his thoughts about the couple.

During a recent Trump cabinet meeting, the world leader was asked about the engagement news. “Well, I wish them a lot of luck,” he said. “I think he’s a great player, a great guy. I think she’s a terrible person. So, I wish them a lot of luck.”

The response was shocking to many, due to President Trump’s previous comments about Swift, whom he has publicly criticized numerous times over the past year.

The one-sided feud began when Swift announced her endorsement for Democratic candidate, former Vice President Kamala Harris, during the 2024 presidential election. Trump, who was the Republican candidate, responded days later, declaring, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!!!”

Even after winning the 2024 presidential election, Trump continued to show his disdain towards Swift. He even trolled her after she was booed during Super Bowl LIX earlier this year.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift,” Trump wrote. “She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

He brought up the booing situation again in May, when he seemingly blamed her for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss in the Super Bowl. “I was there along with Taylor Swift,” President Trump said. “How did that work out?”

Earlier this month, President Trump slammed Swift again while praising Sydney Sweeney’s controversial AE jeans ad.

“Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift,” Trump stated. “Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT.”

Travis Kelce Received Criticism After Saying It Would Be ‘Pretty Cool’ For President Trump to Attend the Super Bowl Despite the Taylor Swift Slams

Travis Kelce raised some eyebrows after stating it would be “pretty cool” for President Trump to attend the Super Bowl.

Days before the big game, Kelce spoke out about the world leader being in the stands for the game.

“That’s awesome. It’s a great honor,” Kelce told reporters. “I think, you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there, you know, it’s the best country in the world. So, that’d be pretty cool.”

Neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has spoken out against President Trump’s antagonizing remarks.







