Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo’s beloved hippo, has died. She became ill after swallowing a hat that accidentally ended up in her habitat.

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The zoo shared the devastating news on social media and their website on Thursday.

“It is with extreme sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Fiona did not make it after multiple attempts from our amazing vets and keeper team to help her through what ended up being a medical emergency,” the announcement reads.

“Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome. The team performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful and she did not recover.”

“We know everyone in the community will be crushed by this news, as we all are. Please keep her keepers and everyone who tried to help her in your thoughts as they try to navigate and come to terms with this shocking news. They are also, understandably, asking for space at this time.”

Since Fiona ingested the hat, the Zoo has been constantly sharing updates about their attempts to help her.

“Our animal care team was heroic in their efforts to save her. They did everything possible, but her body couldn’t fight anymore,” Cincinnati Zoo director Dave Jenike said in a news release. “She was dearly loved by her Zoo family and countless others around the world. Her loss will be felt deeply by so many.”

Cincinnati Zoo Executive Chair of the Board Thane Maynard also made a statement.

“Fiona was such a gift,” he said. “I have never known an animal so beloved in all my life. From the day she was born, she was like lightning in a bottle. And, she will be remembered and beloved many years from now.”

Fiona was born six weeks premature, requiring around-the-clock care. She would turn 10 in January.

Millions of fans and followers around the world are expressing their sadness on social media.