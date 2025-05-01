President Trump Pokes Fun at Taylor Swift For Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl Loss

Showing who wants the last laugh, President Trump poked fun at Taylor Swift for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIX loss.

While celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl win at the White House earlier this week, the world leader mentioned Swift in his speech.

Pointing out that the Eagles went up against the Chiefs, which is the team that Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, plays for, President Trump bragged about being at the game alongside the pop star.

“I was there along with Taylor Swift,” President Trump said. “How did that work out?”

As the crowd started to laugh, President Trump repeated, “How did that work out?”

Swift was noticeably booed at during the game, which President Trump trolled her for.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift,” he wrote. “She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

President Trump Infamously Declared He Hated Taylor Swift After She Endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election

President Trump has proven that he is not a “Swiftie” by infamously declaring that he hated Taylor Swift last fall.

The statement was made after Swift announced her endorsement for former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election.

President Trump later confirmed during an appearance on Fox & Friends that he was not a “Taylor Swift fan.”

“It was just a question of time,” he said on the show. “But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

However, before Swift endorsed Harris, President Trump posted a series of AI photos of Swift endorsing him instead.

Swift spoke out about President Trump’s use of an AI image of her endorsing him in the election.

“It really conjured up my fears around AI,” she explained. “And the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”