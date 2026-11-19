Award-winning country singer Ashley McBryde was recently forced to cancel a Mississippi concert.

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She shared the news with her fans on Instagram, revealing that she had been ill for some time.

“I hate having to do this, but I’ve been fighting off this nasty sickness for over a week and unfortunately have to cancel my show tonight at Duling Hall in Jackson, MS,” she wrote.

“You know me, canceling a show is about the last thing I ever want to do. I’ve seen the Doc and taken every measure I can to stay upright, hoping to get through the worst of it and be well enough to get up there and play for you guys, but I’m just not well enough to give you the show you deserve.”

Ashley McBryde performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 8, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Credit: Terry Wyatt/WireImage/Getty Images)

She went on to apologize to her fans, assuring them they’d receive refunds for the tickets.

“I’m so sorry to everyone who was planning to spend their evening with us. I appreciate you more than you know, and I hope we can get back to Jackson soon.”

Fans were nothing but supportive of McBryde and her decision.

“Get well soon and take care of yourself Ashley!! We will wait for you in Jackson. Your health is the top priority. We love you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one fan wrote.

“You’ve been such a trooper those last 3 days, I was in awe of how incredible you sounded even with that nasty sickness, and I can’t begin to imagine how much strength it must have taken you to play those shows. You gave your fans everything you had, now get some rest and get well soon. ❤️‍🩹,” someone else wrote.