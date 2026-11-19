Electronic dance music star John Summit’s tour bus was involved in a fatal traffic collision in Florida on Monday, November 16, leaving one person dead.

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According to TMZ, the bus carried members of Summit’s production crew when a Toyota Camry collided with the vehicle in Ocala. The DJ himself was not aboard at the time of the incident.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that troopers responded to the crash at approximately 8:58 a.m. Authorities said the tour bus had stopped when the Toyota sedan left the roadway and struck its front.

One Dead In Crash After Not Wearing Seatbelt

The collision claimed the life of the Toyota’s 40-year-old driver, an Ocala resident. Emergency responders transported him to a local hospital, where medical staff pronounced him dead.

The 64-year-old Louisiana man driving the tour bus escaped injury. Nine adult passengers also remained unharmed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Authorities noted that the bus driver wore a seatbelt, while the Toyota driver did not.

Investigators have not established why the sedan left the roadway. Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

Despite the frightening incident, Summit’s production crew continued its journey after another bus arrived to collect the passengers. The replacement vehicle transported the team towards Miami, where Summit had scheduled two performances at the Kaseya Center on November 20 and 21.

The accident came during Summit’s CTRL ESCAPE tour, which has taken the electronic music producer across North America.

There have been no announcements of any changes to the DJ’s upcoming performances. The investigation into the fatal collision remains ongoing.