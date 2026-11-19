Dan Carney, who co-founded the global pizza chain Pizza Hut alongside his younger brother Frank, has died at the age of 95.

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Carney passed away peacefully on November 13, 2026, surrounded by his family, according to his obituary published by Cozine Memorial Group. The family did not disclose a cause of death.

Born on October 6, 1931, in Kansas City, Missouri, Carney grew up in Wichita, Kansas, as one of 12 siblings. He graduated from Wichita University with a degree in business and economics before earning an MBA from Wichita State University. He also served as a first lieutenant in the United States Air Force.

Carney and Frank launched Pizza Hut in 1958 when Dan was just 26. The brothers borrowed $600 from their mother to establish their first restaurant in Wichita, turning a modest investment into one of the world’s most recognised restaurant brands.

From One Location To A Global Enterprise

Their entrepreneurial venture helped pioneer modern restaurant franchising. The brothers began expanding the business beyond Wichita, and Pizza Hut eventually established an international presence. In 1977, they sold the company to PepsiCo for approximately $300 million.

However, Carney’s contributions extended well beyond the restaurant industry.

He dedicated more than 50 years to the Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation of Kansas, serving as its board chairman. He also served on more than 35 business, educational, church and community boards throughout Wichita.

Carney received numerous honours during his lifetime, including induction into the Kansas Hall of Fame, the Kansas Business Hall of Fame and the Pizza Hut Hall of Fame.

His family remembered him as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and philanthropist whose life centred on faith, generosity and compassion.

Carney married his second wife, Gayla Wagnon Coulter, in 2001, following the death of his first wife, Beverly, in 1998.

He leaves behind his wife, five children, three stepchildren, 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

His family has scheduled memorial services for November 23 and 24 in Wichita.