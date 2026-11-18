Bob “Hoolihan” Wells, former Cleveland weatherman for Channel 8 and one half of the Hoolihan and Big Chuck Show has died. He was 93.

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His son, Robert Dean Wells Jr., announced his father’s death on Facebook on Oct. 21.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my father Bob “Hoolihan” Wells, of liver cancer. He was 93. My sister Teri was with him for the last few months and tended to him during this time,” he wrote.

Wells started at WJW-TV in Cleveland in 1965, and was known as “Hoolihan the Weatherman.”

He then became a regular on WJW’s late-night Shock Theater with Ghoulardi, according to cleveland.com. When the show’s host Ernie Anderson left in 1966, Wells was paired with his right-hand man “Big Chuck” Schodowski.

Wells and Schodowski hosted the Hoolihan and Big Chuck Show for the next 13 years. During the show, they would perform comedy sketches and introduce horror films and bad B movies.

In the late 1970s, Wells left WJW to become the general manager of WSUM, a Christian radio station in Parma, Ohio. He left Ohio in 1979 to take a job at a Christian television station in Florida.

He and his wife Barbara co-hosted a talk show on the network.