Joe Jonas has reportedly ended his relationship with model Tatiana Gabriela after more than a year of dating.

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A source exclusively told Us Weekly of the breakup. “They had a really fun summer traveling together, but then things shifted in the relationship,” the source said. “Things started to shift as Joe got busier with work commitments and they were spending more time apart.”

The 37-year-old Jonas Brothers singer and Gabriela reportedly enjoyed a summer of travelling together before their relationship took an unexpected turn. A source familiar with the couple’s situation told the publication that increasing work commitments and time apart contributed to their separation.

“They had a lot of fun together and were a really good match,” the insider explained, adding that friends still hope the pair might eventually reconcile. However, the source noted that they currently lead different lifestyles.

Joe Jonas And Tatiana Gabriela Leading Busy Lives

Jonas also faces a demanding schedule with his musical commitments and family responsibilities. He and brothers Nick and Kevin have performances scheduled through the end of the year as part of their Burning Up Tour All Over Again.

The singer also shares two daughters, Willa and Delphine, with his former wife, actress Sophie Turner. The former couple finalised their divorce in September 2024 after announcing their separation in September 2023.

Jonas and Gabriela first sparked romance rumours in 2025. A source confirmed their relationship to the outlet in January 2026, revealing that they had started seeing each other towards the end of the previous summer.

The couple made their relationship public in April 2026 when Jonas shared an Instagram carousel featuring a photograph of Gabriela embracing him. He also posted footage from their trip to Puerto Rico, where the model helped him practise Spanish.

The news marks another reported romantic setback for the singer following his highly publicised divorce, although the couple’s friends reportedly have not ruled out a possible reconciliation.