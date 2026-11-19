John Christ, former Danzig guitarist, has died months after telling fans he was dealing with a medical issue. He was 61.

Videos by Suggest

The announcement was made on his official Instagram on Tuesday: “Friends, It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of the peaceful passing of John Christ on November 15, 2026. No services are planned and we kindly ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this time. John loved each and every one of you.”

No cause of death was given. It is unknown if his death is related to the health issue he was previously dealing with.

In September, Christ shared an update about his health with fans.

“Recently, I have been focusing on a medical issue that has been kicking my butt and I am in the process of recuperating. The doctors have requested that I take a few months off to rest up and let my body get back to normal or else they said they will send Glenn to my house to babysit—that is motivation enough to get better!” he wrote.

Because of this, he shared that he would be unable to offer lessons or play any gigs until he got the all-clear.

“I really appreciate all of your support over the years and especially now while I heal up. I will post up here as soon as that happens and things start rolling again.”

Christ, born John Wolfgang Knoll, was a member of the “classic” lineup of heavy metal band Danzig in the late ’80s. He played guitar on their first four albums, during which they released their most well-known music.

After leaving the band in the mid-’90s, he continued playing and teaching guitar.