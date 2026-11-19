Broadway star Raúl Esparza has suffered a concussion during rehearsals for the new musical Galileo, forcing him to take a leave of absence from the production as he recovers.

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The four-time Tony Award nominee announced his injury in an Instagram video on November 16, explaining that he sustained a minor concussion on Saturday, November 7, just days before the musical began performances.

Despite the injury, Esparza initially continued performing throughout the show’s first week of previews. He said, “I still wanted to go on and still wanted to do the show, and it was an amazing week, and I wouldn’t have missed it for the world.”

“But now, out of an abundance of caution and for doctor’s orders, because I’m stubborn and I have to listen to them, I’m going to have to take a little bit of time off to to get better.”

The production initially announced Esparza’s absence from the November 16 and 17 performances. On November 18, Galileo extended his leave to include both the afternoon and evening performances.

Michael Park Will Be Filling In For Raúl Esparza

Actor Michael Park has stepped into the leading role during Esparza’s absence. Park, a Grammy Award winner, already serves as an alternate for the title character and has previously appeared in Broadway productions including Dear Evan Hansen.

Esparza and Park play the legendary astronomer Galileo Galilei in the new musical, which explores the scientist’s discoveries, his conflicts with powerful religious authorities and his personal relationships.

The production features a book by Danny Strong and an original score by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner. Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs the musical, while David Neumann handles choreography.

Galileo began Broadway previews on November 10 at the Shubert Theatre. Producers have scheduled the official opening night for December 6.