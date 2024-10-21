preschool-teacher-and-her-1-year-old-baby-die-after-getting-trapped-in-house-fire

A beloved Massachusetts preschool teacher and her 1-year-old baby girl passed away earlier this month after being trapped in a New York house fire.

According to a news release sent out by the New York State Police, crews responded to the horrific scene at 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13. The person who alerted the authorities of the fire was seen outside the home, telling first responders that two children and their mother were inside the house on the second floor.

New York State Police officials revealed that crews were unable to access entry. Pleasant Valley Fire Department eventually arrived at the scene and managed to get inside the residence.

The preschool teacher and her two children, a 3-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl were pulled from the house fire. She and the baby girl were pronounced dead after being transported to Vassar Hospital and Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital.

The deceased child was identified as Margaret “Maggie” Hubbard.

A 39-year-old man, who was later identified as Shannon’s husband John Hubbard, was also transported to the nearby hospital. He reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries. He and the 3-year-old boy, named Jack, are expected to recover.

The Community Mourns the Loss of Beloved Preschool Teacher Following Devastating House Fire

Just after the news broke about Shannon Hubbard and her daughter’s deaths, Chatham Elementary School, where the preschool teacher taught, released a statement.

“It is with deep sadness that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community,” the Monomoy Regional School District superintendent Scott Carpenter shared in the statement. “We sadly share news of the passing of Shannon (Waldron) Hubbard in a family tragedy.”

Carpenter also stated that Hubbard was a preschool teacher at Chatham Elementary School. She was previously a teacher at Harwich Elementary, with many connections throughout our district’s families and staff.

“Our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones as they navigate this unimaginable tragedy,” he wrote.

Carpenter further explained that the loss would undoubtedly be shocking and painful for the district’s community.

“We will have support teams and counselors at our elementary schools tomorrow, trained to help with the needs of students, staff, and families,” Carpenter said. “At difficult times such as this. Our counselors are available in each school for any student or staff member who may need help surrounding this loss. We encourage parents, students, and staff to access these resources if they would be helpful.”

Carpenter added, “We are incredibly saddened by this loss and will make every effort to provide help as needed. As we support Shannon’s family during this time, we will share any information that they wish about services or remembrances. We will keep Shannon’s family and the entire Monomoy Regional School District community in our thoughts.”

More than $162,000 has been raised for the Hubbard family through the Greg Hill Foundation.