plane-passengers-caught-joining-the-mile-high-club-in-video-released-by-flight-attendants

Looks like some flight attendants are facing turbulence for turning a blind eye to two passengers’ bold mile-high club membership application.

Crewmembers are under investigation for a potential privacy breach after allegedly sharing explicit footage of a couple engaging in a public sex act aboard a Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) flight.

A couple reportedly slipped away to the forward galley, situated near the first-class section, during the flight. In a now-viral NSFW clip circulating on social media, the woman is captured performing oral sex on her partner.

The moment the so-in-love plane passengers joined the mile-high club. (Image via X / @lessentiel)

The act of love was reportedly captured by a camera positioned above the cockpit door. The camera provides a live feed to help pilots determine when it is safe to exit the control room.

How the New Mile High Club Members Were Potentially Outted by Airline Staff

The onboard cameras only stream live footage and do not record for later viewing. However, someone on the flight deck captured the mid-flight delight on video. It seems likely a pilot or flight attendant in the cockpit nabbed the steamy footage.

SWISS representatives criticized the crew members for recording the incident rather than stepping in to address it. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Whoever filmed the incident then shared the heart-pumping clip on WhatsApp and other internal channels. However, the explicit footage was eventually leaked to social media. This prompted SWISS representatives to address the situation and reprimand those involved for the alleged breach of privacy.

“Filming people without their clear consent and sharing these recordings contradicts our guidelines and values. [It] violates the applicable data protection regulations,” airline spokeswoman Meike Fuhlrott explained, per the Daily Mail.

“We want to know exactly what happened and how these recordings came out,” Fuhlrott added. “The commentary is disrespectful and does not in any way correspond to the professional standards, values, and behavior that we expect from our employees.”

Authorities pledged to take action against those accountable for the leaked video.

However, the young lovers didn’t escape unscathed.

“Such acts are unacceptable. The behavior of our passengers is usually respectful and appropriate,” airline reps said while clutching their pearls.