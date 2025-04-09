Meghan Markle Opens Up About ‘Huge’ and ‘So Rare’ Health Scare During Podcast Premiere

Meghan Markle revealed a “huge” and “so rare” health scare she experienced after giving birth.

During the premiere of her new Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, the Duchess of Sussex reflected on the incident with her first guest, Bumble creator Whitney Wolfe Herd.

“Both had postpartum preeclampsia,” Meghan Markle said about the condition she had after giving birth to her and Prince Harry’s children. “It’s so rare and so scary.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, postpartum preeclampsia is described as a rare condition that occurs when a person has high blood pressure and excessive protein in their urine after childbirth. It is similar to the condition that develops during pregnancy and typically resolves with the birth of the baby.

The Mayo Clinic states that in most cases, postpartum preeclampsia develops within 48 hours of childbirth. However, the condition can sometimes develop up to six weeks or later following childbirth.

Markle continued to discuss the health scare by noting, “You’re still trying to juggle all of these things, and the world doesn’t know what’s happening quietly. And in the quiet, you’re still trying to show up for people – mostly for your children – but those things are huge medical scares.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their son Archie, 5, in 2019 and their daughter Lilibet, 3, in 2021.

Meghan Markle Opened Up About Being a Working Mom While Having Her Little Ones At Home

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Meghan Markle spoke about how she juggles being a working mom while having her and Prince Harry’s little ones at home.

“[I became a parent] in the pandemic, post-pandemic culture where there is so much working from home,” she explained. “I don’t leave the house to goto an office. My office is here.”

She then said, “Lili… only has a half day in preschool. If she wakes up [from her nap] and wants to find me, she knows where to find me, even if my door is closed to the office. She’ll be sitting there on my lap during one of these meetings with a grid of all the executives.”

Meghan Markle noted she wouldn’t have her career any other way.

“I don’t want to miss those moments,” she pointed out. “I don’t want to miss pickup if I don’t have to.”

She went on to add, “I don’t want to miss drop-off.”