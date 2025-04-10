Beloved Brewery Entrepreneur Dies Unexpectedly: Tom Berg Was 46

Tom Berg, the owner and chief brewing officer of Minneapolis’ Falling Knife Brewing Company, passed away unexpectedly over the weekend. He was 46.

Falling Knife Brewing shared the news on social media earlier this week. “Over the weekend, our friend, Chief Brewing Officer and owner Tom Berg, passed away in his home,” the company wrote. “We are devastated to lose our dear friend, the visionary architect of what Falling Knife brews, and a guiding force in what we are and do.”

Falling Knife Brewing also stated that nobody was more passionate about the company’s beer than Tom Berg. “If you ran into him in the taproom during a Wolves game, at a show celebrating his love of music, or out at one of his favorite spots in town, you were immediately wrapped up in his warm personality as he welcomed you as he would his closest friends.”

“Whether his lifelong work in the Minneapolis music scene, his passion for the Minnesota Beer Community at large, or just meeting him out and about in the world, it felt like everyone knew Tom,” the company continued. “And to know Tom was to be loved by him.”

Falling Knife Brewing closed for the night on Monday, Apr. 7, so that the staff could mourn together.

Falling Knife Brewing’s Chief Revenue Officer Revealed Tom Berg’s Cause of Death

While speaking to FOX 9, Falling Knife Brewing’s Chief Revenue Officer, Dan Herman, stated Tom Berg’s heart, which was big enough to love everyone, gave out.

The media outlet reported that Falling Knife Brewing is located in the Mid-City Industrial neighborhood of Minneapolis. It opened in 2019 with a full-service taproom and a 20-barrel brewhouse. The company’s beers are also available in over 200 bars, restaurants, and liquor stores.