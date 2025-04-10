Hip-Hop Artist Dies in His Sleep: Nico Was 52

Malaysian hip-hop pioneer Nico has reportedly died in his sleep at the age of 52 in Kampung Baru, a Malay enclave.

The passing of Nico, born Abdul Fashah Abdul Aziz, was confirmed by Affa, a fellow member of his hip-hop group Nico G.

“Yesterday (April 4), at about 11 pm, Nico lost consciousness after stopping by a friend’s house in Kampung Baru,” Affa explained, per Malaysian outlet The Sun. “He was unresponsive when his friend tried to wake him.”

“His body has been taken to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for a post-mortem,” he added. Affa stated that the cause of death remains unknown, and the family is awaiting the results of the post-mortem examination.

Affa said he last spoke with Nico about two months ago, as both were busy with work and family. He added that Nico’s body would be taken to Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru for funeral prayers and then laid to rest at the Jalan Ampang Muslim Cemetery after the post-mortem is completed.

Nico Made His Name in the Malaysian Hip-Hop Scene in the 1990s

Nico rose to fame in the early 1990s as a member of the trio Nico, alongside Affa and Dino. Their breakthrough came in 1993 with the hit Inilah Nasibku, a chart-topping sensation that firmly established their presence in the local music scene.

The group’s debut album, Buatan Los Angeles, was succeeded by Realiti in 1995 and Alamak! in 1996.

After a brief hiatus, Nico returned to the spotlight in 2003 with the release of Ops Kecoh, marking the debut of new member Ezad. The original lineup eventually reunited under the name Nico G, remaining an influential force in the Malaysian hip-hop scene.

Meanwhile, the secretary-general of Seniman [an organization representing artists] expressed that Malaysia’s creative industry has suffered the loss of an exceptionally talented singer.

“Seniman is deeply saddened by the passing of Nico but we accept it as Allah’s will,” they wrote, per The Sun. “The top leadership and executive council members of Seniman extend our condolences to the entire family of Nico and we pray that he is placed among the righteous,” he added.