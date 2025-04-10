More than half a dozen cops are recovering following an AI road car chase and crash earlier this week.

Videos by Suggest

According to the BBC, the incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. near Denton Burn, Newcastle. Five cop vehicles were involved in the car chase, and four marked cars were severely damaged at the crash site.

The suspect, who was identified as a man in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. A woman, who was also in her 20s, was with the man. She was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting dangerous driving.

The cops involved in the car chase and crash were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Four have been discharged while two more remain hospitalized. One is being treated for a leg injury.

The two occupants in the chased vehicle were not injured in the incident.

The AI between Swalwell, in Gateshead, and Denton, Newcastle, was shut down in both directions for several hours as crews cleared the scene. It has since reopened.

Law Enforcement Is Investigating the Car Chase and Crash

Meanwhile, more details about the incident have since surfaced. It was revealed that Northumbria Police officers had attempted to stop the vehicle in the Whickham area of Gateshead at around 2 a.m. over “concerns about the manner it was being driven.”

Northumbria Police stated that the vehicle was later sighted in the Swalwell area, and the pursuit was then “authorized.”

Supt Michelle Caisley stated that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash. She asked people to “avoid speculation both online and in the community, which could impact the investigation.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct further shared that it had not yet received a referral about the case. It was leaving it up to the Northumbria Police to decide if the incident met the criteria for a referral.

Those who live near the crash site spoke to the BBC about the incident. “You could hear a helicopter through the night, it was very strange,” one resident said. “I knew something big had happened as I’ve been stuck in the traffic.”

Another resident said, “I live [around] the corner and at 3 a.m. all we could hear was helicopters going around. I came down to see the crash this morning and I’m stock, disbelief, I just hope everyone is OK.”