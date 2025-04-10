18-Year-Old ‘Got Talent’ Alum Oran McConville Dies in Crash

Oran McConville, who once appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, passed away earlier this year following a car crash. He was 18 years old.

According to the Independent, the singer died on Saturday, Apr. 5. He was a passenger in a gray Volkswagen Golf when the accident occurred. The driver was arrested at the scene.

Oran McConville first hit the public spotlight when his school choir signed up for Britain’s Got Talent in 2017. The group, which performed Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know, received Simon Cowell’s coveted seal of approval.

“You are having a good time, and that is the most important thing,” Cowell said in his praise to the group. “That was a great audition.”

The choir reached the semi-finals that season.

McConville passed away just six weeks after his father, Paddy, suddenly died on Feb. 21. His sister was also killed after being hit by a vehicle in 2009. She was 11 years old at the time.

Oran McConville Was Praised For His Singing Talents

While speaking at Oran McConville’s Requiem mass in Drumgath, County Down, parish priest Fr. Charles Byrne spoke out about the shocking death of the Britain’s Got Talent alum.

“Oran’s tragic death early on Saturday morning has brought devastating shock and grief to his family, to his friends, to our local community here and the wider community around it,” Fr. Byrne said. “As we all know, just six weeks ago we were here for Oran’s father, Paddy, and 16 years ago, you had the death of young Rachael. At this time, we are all lost for words. Words are woefully inadequate to express the pain and the sorrow in our hearts that we have for you.”

Fr. Byrne then spoke about McConville’s singing talents. “He was a natural performer and, years later, was able to look back on those times with fun and laughter. His love of music continued to grow. He leant to play the guitar, loved going to concerts.”

The priest fondly remembered McConnville as the “baby of the family.” “With a smile like his, who could be cross for long?” he added.