christie-brinkley-soaks-up-sun-in-new-boat-photos

Christie Brinkley is serving up major surfer girl vibes in her latest social media post, flashing her perfect smile and a figure that’s still riding the wave of perfection.

While many people find their glow dimming decades younger, Brinkley continues to dazzle like a rare gem at 71. Her latest Instagram post is a masterclass in timeless beauty.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model kicked things off in effortless style, rocking a blue ball cap, a bold red string bikini, and a vibrant cover-up that danced with color—all topped off with her dazzling smile while lounging on the deck of a boat. In the second shot, she turns up the heat, lounging back in a chic straw sun hat, effortlessly flaunting her jaw-dropping curves in that same fiery red bikini. It’s a look that’s equal parts playful and breathtaking, proving she’s the ultimate embodiment of summer glam.

“Feeling Optimistic and Hope you are too! Wishing everyone bright sun shiny days ahead!” Brinkley wrote alongside the fun snaps, before adding a plug for her upcoming memoir, Uptown Girl.

Christie Brinkley Fans Marvel at Her Timeless Beauty: ‘Lookin’ Hot at 71’

Naturally, Brinkley’s 840,000+ Instagram followers flocked to the comments, showering the iconic model with admiration for her latest jaw-dropping thirst trap. A queen knows how to stop the scroll—and Brinkley delivered with her billion-dollar smile and allure of a timeless star.

“Can’t believe your age… It is incredible and ridiculous. It is absolutely awesome,” one fan marveled at Brinkley’s timeless beauty. “And you’re lookin’ hot at 71.

Love you to the moon,” a second fan agreed. “Age has so much to do with the mind. You have beauty throughout!” a third onlooker gushed.

“My favorite compliment is when people tell me I look like you,” yet another fan humble bragged.

Meanwhile, Uptown Girl drops April 29.