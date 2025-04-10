Demi Moore’s Daughter Tallulah Willis Offers Rare Remark About Ashton Kutcher

More than a decade after Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher ended their marriage, the actress’ daughter, Tallulah Willis, makes a rare remark about her former stepfather.

Videos by Suggest

Tallulah, the youngest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, made the comment while responding to Gwyneth Paltrow’s discussion about merging her family with her now-husband Brad Falchuk’s.

“I have a lot to say on this,” Tallulah wrote in the comment section of Gwyneth’s Instagram post about the discussion. “Especially how to move through and ex-step-parent.”

When another one of Gwyneth Paltrow’s followers asked if she was specifically talking about her mother and Ashton Kutcher, Tallulah Willis replied, “This maybe should have been a private message lol, but yes I have personal experience with this.”

Demi Moore married Ashton Kutcher in 2005, just three years after she and Bruce Willis called it quits. Tallulah and her sisters, Rumor and Scout, were teens when their mother married Kutcher. Kutcher was 15 years Moore’s junior.

The former couple was married for six years. In November 2011, Moore announced her intention to end the marriage. A little more than a year of being separated, Kutcher filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was officially finalized in November 2013.

Kutcher has since married his former The 70s Show co-star Mila Kunis, and they have two children. Moore has not remarried.

Tallulah Willis Previously Spoke About How Demi Moore’s Marriage to Ashton Kutcher Impacted Her

During the Stars on Mars premiere in 2023, Tallulah Willis spoke about how her mother’s marriage to Ashton Kutcher had a significant impact on her.

“It was like 2003, my mom had just started dating Ashton,” she recalled. “It was a moment, a lot going on, and I really went inside myself. And that did send me into like a total dumpster fire.”

She then said, “It was really hard, and I’m still unpacking.”

Tallulah also told her mom and sisters during their appearance on The Red Table Talk in 2019 that she felt “forgotten” during that period of time. “I know that she does [love me] one hundred percent,” she said about her mother. “But in that moment you’re hurt, and you can’t fathom that someone that loves you would do that to you, and would choose others more than you.”

Ashton Kutcher has also spoken about Tallulah and the other Willis sisters. While appearing on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast in February 2020, he said, “I make a really conscious effort to stay in touch with the girls. I love them, and I’m never going to stop loving them, right? And respect them and honoring and rooting for them.”