12-year-old-dies-in-backyard-ziplining-accident

A 12-year-old boy has passed away following a backyard ziplining accident late last month.

According to local media outlet Fox43, the backyard ziplining accident happened at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Mar. 30 at a residence in the 1400 block of Chadwick Lane in East Hempfield Township, Pennsylvania. Upon their arrival, responding officers discovered the 12-year-old boy unresponsive after a tree had fallen on him.

Witnesses say the boy was on a backyard biplane when a tree holding up one end of the zipline broke near its base.

Although life-saving efforts were administered, the child could not be revived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speaking out about the incident, the East Hempfield Township Police Department stated, “We are deeply saddened and offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the child who tragically lost his life. We would also like to express our gratitude to all persons on scene who did everything they could to render first aid.”

The incident was determined to be a tragic accident and not criminal.

The 12-Year-Old Boy Killed in the Backyard Ziplining Accident Has Been Identified

Days after the tragic backyard ziplining accident, Fox43 revealed who the 12-year-old boy was.

The boy, identified as Henry J. Roberts, was honored during a community prayer vigil earlier this month at the Hempfield Church of the Brethren. According to his obituary, Henry is survived by his parents, Justin and Kelly, and sisters Avenell and Caroline. He was preceded in death by his Uncle Bill.

“Henry took his role as big brother to his two sisters, Avenell and Caroline, seriously by being their fearless leader and friend,” the obituary reads. “While also giving them the necessary ‘hard time’ that big brothers do to keep things in order. As a student and classmate, Henry enjoyed the serious role of bringing laughter to the moment, guiding those younger than himself, and his favorite lending a helping hand to those who needed it.”

The obituary further revealed that the 12-year-old thrived in the outdoors. He would spend endless hours building forts, climbing trees, running, biking, and fishing. “Henry loved playing soccer, swimming, and recently learned that he was a natural at archery.”

“A promising young entrepreneur, Henry loved making maple syrup with his family,” the obituary added. “Selling cotton candy with his friend, raising pigs, and had plans for a garden stand that was scheduled to debut this summer.”