Major Rockstar’s Wife Shot by Police and Charged With Attempted Murder: What Happened to Wife of Weezer’s Scott Shriner

Weezer bassist Scott Shriner’s wife, Jillian Lauren Shriner, was arrested after she was wounded by law enforcement in an altercation earlier this week.

According to TMZ, California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a hit-and-run incident on Tuesday, April. 8. Three suspects fled the scene on foot, with one of them ending up in the area where Weezer bassist Scott Shriner and his wife live.

While officers were searching for the suspect in the backyard of a nearby house, Jillian Lauren emerged from her and Scott’s home, holding a gun in her hand. Although they ordered her to drop the weapon, the responding officers claim Jillian Lauren ignored the multiple commands. She then allegedly pointed her weapon at the officers.

The officers then fired at her, striking her shoulder. She ran back into her home following the altercation. Approximately 30 minutes after the ordeal, Jillian Lauren and her babysitter emerged from the residence with their hands up. They were arrested not long after that.

Sources in the LAPD told TMZ that Jillian Lauren was taken to a nearby hospital. She was treated for the non-life-threatening gunshot wound. However, after she was discharged from the hospital, Jillian Lauren was placed back into police custody for attempted murder. Her bail has been set for $1 million.

Officers stated they recovered her weapon, which was a 9-millimeter handgun, from her and Scott Shriner’s home.

Meanwhile, one of the three suspects in the hit-and-run has been arrested. The two suspects remain on the run.

Weezer bandmate Scott Shriner and Jillian Lauren have been married since 2005. The couple has two adopted children.



Scott Shriner’s Wife Recently Under Surgery for Cancer

The altercation with the LAPD came a little more than a month after Scott Shriner’s wife revealed she underwent surgery for cancer.

The author took to her Instagram account to share details about her health. “I’d like to thank the Academy, my amazing hair and makeup team, and the lighting designer here at [Glendale Adventist Hospital],” she wrote. “As if they all hadn’t been through enough with the fires right next door!”

She then confirmed that she has “a little bit of the c word.”

“I know a lot of us do,” Lauren continued. “I’m here to thank the incredible oncology team here, who pulled me through a complicated operation without a hitch. I am always so grateful for every second of the compassionate and excellent medical care I receive in my life.”

She went on to add, “Thank you to all the remarkable health care workers, who take our lives in your hands. And let’s all breathe.”