1,700 Pounds of Butter Recalled Due to Poop Contamination Risk

Cabot Creamery is churning out a recall—nearly one ton of butter is being pulled back due to potential fecal contamination.

On March 26, Agri-Mark, Inc., the parent company of Cabot, announced a recall affecting its Extra Creamy Premium Butter, according to the New York Post. The recall includes 8-ounce packages of Sea Salted Extra Creamy Premium Butter, sold as two 4-ounce sticks. This recall impacts consumers across seven states in the Northeast and South.

The product can be recognized by its best-by date of September 9, 2025, along with the UPC code 0 78354 62038 0 and lot number 090925-055.

A total of 189 cases, weighing approximately 1,701 pounds, are being pulled from store shelves across Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Arkansas.

The recall has been initiated due to elevated levels of coliform bacteria, which may indicate unsanitary conditions or potential fecal contamination.

Not all coliform bacteria are harmful, but their presence in food can signal a risk of dangerous pathogens like certain E. coli strains. The FDA has classified this recall as a Class III event, meaning it poses the lowest risk and is unlikely to cause serious health issues. Still, public health officials recommend staying cautious.

Cabot Creamery Urges Consumers to Dispose or Return the Potentially Fecal Contaminated Butter

“If you purchased this butter, the safest thing to do is return it to the store where you bought it or dispose of it,” a Cabot Creamery spokesperson cautioned, per the Post. “We’re committed to the highest standards of quality and food safety, and we’re taking every step necessary to ensure our products meet those standards.”

Coliform bacteria are naturally present in the environment, commonly found in soil, plants, and untreated water. However, their detection in dairy products typically indicates problems in the production or packaging processes.

Some strains of E. coli, like E. coli O157:H7, can cause serious illness, particularly in young children, the elderly, or those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of an E. coli infection include stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. In severe cases, it may cause kidney failure.

No illnesses have been associated with the recalled butter. However, consumers are strongly encouraged to inspect their refrigerators and dispose of any affected packages.

Of course, if you have stomach issues after eating this product, see a doctor.

The FDA and Agri-Mark are closely monitoring the situation and will issue additional updates as needed.