Sorry, ladies, if you’re dreaming of having hip-hop artist Ruggedman’s baby, better bring a ring—he’s not mixing DNA without a commitment…

The 51-year-old Nigerian rapper, real name Michael Stephens, recently shared why he’s flying solo and skipping the kids. His reason for keeping his valuable seed off the market might just leave you raising an eyebrow.

During a recent episode of TVC’s Your View Pidgin, Ruggedman shared insights into his personal life. He revealed that, as a young man, he made a solemn vow to himself never to have a child outside of marriage.

Ruggedman explained parenthood is a significant responsibility that requires dedication from both partners. He believes it should only be shared with someone he truly loves. The rapper, who is not yet married, admitted that he sometimes questions his decision but remains confident in his choice.

“I am not currently not in any relationship nor am I married and I do not have a child yet. When I was much younger, I vowed never to have a child out of wedlock,” the veteran rapper said.

“Sometimes, I wonder whether I made the right or wrong decision,” Ruggedman admitted. “But still, it takes a lot from both parties. I believe for you to do that it has to be with someone you love.”

In an age of prolific baby daddies like Elon Musk and Nick Cannon, Ruggedman’s thoughts on parenthood seem downright chivalrous.

Ruggedman Details the One Who Got Away…

Ruggedman also detailed a romantic partner who nearly had the privilege of bearing his children.

“I have met some ladies I thought I would end up with, but it didn’t work out,” he explained. “There was a particular lady I was supposed to marry. [However] a wealthy man came into the picture, and her mother separated us.”

Ruggedman has been a force in the rap scene since 1999. Kicking off his career with two critically acclaimed tracks that same year, he not only performed but also produced his own music. All of his albums are proudly released under his independent label, Rugged Records.

A standout addition to his recent body of work is No Time For Rubbish, a collaboration featuring other Nigerian hip-hop artists such as Iyabo Ojo, Jide Kene, Kevin Ikeduba, and Frank Edoho. It dropped back in July 2024.