Pete Davidson Admits He Was High on Ketamine at Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

Years after the death of Aretha Franklin, Pete Davidson recently admitted he was high on ketamine during the music icon’s funeral.

During his Netflix special, Turbo Fonzarelli, Davidson spoke about him attending Franklin’s funeral alongside then-fiancee, Ariana Grande. “I’m embarrassed I was and about like that,” the SNL alum said about being under the influence during the event. “That’s not cool.”

However, Pete Davidson quickly joked that the Motown star would never he was high at her funeral. “Still, it’s not the point.”

Davidson also recalled making a fool out of himself in front of Franklin’s relatives. “I was so high I thought it’d be a good idea to go up to her family,” he continued. “And go, ‘Hey! I’m just here to pay my R-E-S-P-E-C-Ts.’”

Pete Davidson went on to predict how Franklin would have reacted to seeing him at the event. “[She would have said], ‘Hey! Who are you and what the f— are you doing at my funeral?’” he added. “it’s embarrassing.”

Davidson had accompanied Ariana Grande to Franklin’s funeral in August 2018. The former couple got engaged just a few weeks before Grande was asked to perform at the funeral. Unfortunately, Davidson and Grande’s didn’t last. They pulled the plug on their relationship in October 2018.

Along with Aretha Franklin’s funeral, other topics that Pete Davison discusses during his new Netflix special include his struggles with stand-up sets, love, life, and living in the woods.

Pete Davidson Recently Said He Took Ketamine Regularly for Four Years Before Going to Rehab

In September 2023, Pete Davidson opened up about taking ketamine regularly for years before he decided to go to rehab.

PEOPLE reports that while at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Ettes Arena, Davidson declared that ketamine was “magical” for him. He then explained how the drug altered his mind. “One time, I got The Wiggles to mesh with Schindler’s List.”

Pete Davidson then added that he believes no one can do drugs in their 30s because “it’s not cute anymore” and “you’re just a drug addict” when you do drugs at that age.

Ketamine has made headlines recently due to Matthew Perry’s death in October 2023. The Friends star’s official cause of death was “acute effects” of ketamine. The drug is used to treat depression. It can also be used as a recreational drug.

However, The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office reported that Perry’s toxicology report had shown he was doing ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety. But his last treatment was a week-and-a-half before his death.