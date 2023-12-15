Matthew Perry’s Cause of Death Released

Nearly two months after Matthew Perry passed away unexpectedly in his Los Angeles area residence, the Friends star’s cause of death has officially been revealed.

According to TMZ, Perry died from the “acute effects” of ketamine. This is notably a drug that is used to treat depression and can be used as a recreational drug.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office further revealed in Matthew Perry’s toxicology report that he had been doing ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety a week-and-a-half before his unexpected passing.

However, the ketamine in Perry’s system at the time of his death could not be from that infusion therapy. This is due to ketamine having a half-life of three or four hours or even less. The report further revealed that the ketamine in Matthew Perry’s system caused both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office concluded there was no evidence of alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, PCP, or fentanyl in Perry’s system. Contributing factors in the actor’s death include drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects.

The Medical Examiner’s Office Confirmed that Matthew Perry Had been Undergoing Ketamine Infusion Every Other Day For Some Time

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Matthew Perry had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy every other day for some time.

TMZ reported six months before Perry’s death, a new doctor decided the Friends alum had been doing well enough to no longer need the treatment as often. The report did not reveal how frequently Perry’s therapy was done in the months leading to his death.

Matthew Perry had also been smoking two packs of cigarettes a day. He also had COPD/emphysema and diabetes. These conditions were not listed as contributing factors to his death. It was confirmed that Perry had been clean and sober for 19 months as well.

Perry passed away on Oct. 28 after he was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi. Prior to his death, he had played pickleball for two hours at the Rivier Country Club. He was declared dead on the scene. His death was originally ruled as apparent drowning.

Perry was buried in Forest Lawn Memorial Park days later. His Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Courteney Cox attended his funeral. Sources close to Perry revealed he had been happier during the final weeks of his life. He had recently just committed to a new film and moved into his new home three weeks before he died.