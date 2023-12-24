‘SNL’ Alum Pete Davidson Cancels NYC Stand-Up Performance Two Hours Before Showtime

Just hours before he was set to take the stage in New York City, SNL alum Pete Davidson had to cancel his scheduled shows on Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23.

New York City’s Beacon Theatre made the official announcement about the cancellation of both shows. The venue did not offer further details about what caused the shows to be canceled.

This cancellation occurred a couple of months after Davidson experienced a fender-bender. That happened while he was leaving his comedy show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles in early October.

Pete Davidson returned to stand-up comedy shows in September with a mini tour. He performed alongside fellow comedians John Mulaney and Jon Stewart. The tour came just a few months after Davidson checked himself into a facility. He was struggling with PTSD and borderline personality disorder.

The mental health facility stint also happened following his explicit voicemail for PETA’s senior vice president of cruelty investigations, Daphna Nachminovitch. The remarks towards Nachminovitch were a result of the PETA employee condemning the comedian’s decision to buy a cavapoo puppy for his mother instead of adopting from an animal shelter.

Pete Davidson Opened Up About His Mental Health Struggles Earlier This Year

During an appearance on Jon Bernthal’s Real Ones podcast earlier this year, Pete Davidson got candid about his mental health struggles.

Davidson stated that his PTSD is linked to his childhood when NYFD firefighter and his father, Scott Davidson, died during the September 11th attacks. “My therapist and I have agreed on ones as my dad told me he was going to pick me up from school on 9/11. I got picked up by my mom, and she didn’t tell me what was going on for like three days.”

Pete Davidson said his mother reassured him that everything was fine. “She kept telling me, ‘Dad’s at work, coming home’ whatever,” he continued. “I had no idea.”

Davidson further recalled his mother trying to make sure he didn’t watch any TV. She ended up grounding him so he wouldn’t find out about his father’s death. “I was like what? I didn’t do anything,” he insisted. “And then one night I turned on the TV, and I just saw my dad on TV, and I was like oh okay, and they’re like these are all the firemen that are like dead and all that.”

However, Pete said he and his family didn’t know his father’s fate for sure for three weeks. There was hope that he would be found alive. The situation left him with abandonment issues as well.

“I also have BPD and a little PTSD mix,” he disclosed. “Which is a borderline personality disorder, and so the definition of that is fear of abandonment. So you know Dad says he’s gonna come and pick you up, but he doesn’t for life I’m just like I don’t believe anyone.”