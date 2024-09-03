parents-and-3-month-old-baby-airlifted-off-mountain-after-getting-stranded-in-national-park

Parents and their 3-month-old baby were rescued from a high mountain in Guadalupe Mountains National Park, located in Culberson County, Texas.

According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the rescue operation took place on Tuesday, August 20. The identities of those involved have not been disclosed to the public.

On the morning of August 20, two parents, both 23, set out for a hike with their baby. By 3:00 p.m., after covering nine miles, they ran out of water, as reported by the Department of Public Safety (DPS) in a release on August 28. Due to the high temperatures at the park throughout the day, they quickly began to show signs of dehydration and heat exhaustion.

The parents and their baby had to be airlifted off the mountain. (Image via Texas Department of Public Safety)

At 4:15 p.m., park rangers notified the Department of Public Safety (DPS), which promptly dispatched a Pilatus PC-12 airplane to search for the missing family.

Multiple Aircrafts and Dozens of Personnel Were Requited to Rescue the Family of Three

The aircrew quickly located the family, and DPS then sent an Airbus H-125 helicopter to assist with the rescue efforts.

Upon the helicopter’s arrival, a Tactical Flight Officer (TFO) was deployed to conduct a medical assessment of the family. After evaluating the situation, the officer determined that a hoist rescue operation would be the safest option, according to the DPS press release.

The parents hiked nine miles with their baby before running out of water. (Image via Texas Department of Public Safety)

After the parents and baby were safely lifted into the aircraft, they were flown down the mountain. Of course, they were greeted by ground rescue teams that provided medical assistance.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the DPS shared photos and videos from the rescue mission. The footage featured TFO personnel evaluating the family. They also captured the moment they were lifted from the ground to the helicopter.

The DPS AOD conducts statewide air patrols, criminal surveillance, and advanced rescue operations throughout Texas. As one of the largest airborne law enforcement units in the nation, AOD operates from 12 duty stations. It also boasts a fleet of 26 technologically advanced aircraft, along with over 350 UAS systems (drones). They also sport a dedicated team of more than 100 personnel.