Paige Spiranac Crushes 287-Yard Drive in Barely There White Crop Top: See Video

Former pro golfer turned influencer and hot dog enthusiast Paige Spiranac teed up yet again to showcase her swing… and her bombshell figure.

In her latest golf-focused video, Spiranac once again showcased her impressive skills and signature curves. In the clip, she donned an impossibly plunging white top and skin-tight red leggings while effortlessly driving the ball an incredible 287 yards.

“It’s league time at @xgolfamerica! Grab some friends and have some fun!” she wrote alongside the impressive footage.

It’s league time at @xgolfamerica! Grab some friends and have some fun! pic.twitter.com/MVIUaG79Ih — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) November 8, 2024

Paige’s over one million X followers rushed to reply to her latest video. “It’s all in the hips,” one fan observed, likely while wiping sweat from his brow. “Been a couple days. ALWAYS nice to see that form,” another fan gushed, possibly from a burner account his family doesn’t know about.

Images via X / Paige Spiranac

The 31-year-old, who transitioned from a professional golfer to an influencer in 2019, regularly shares clips of herself on the course (both real and virtual).

Images via X / Paige Spiranac

However, Paige isn’t just posting this content for attention. According to Vegas Insider, Spiranac rakes in a cool $8,477 to $12,716 for each social media post.

Paige Spiranac Got Fans’ Hearts Racing with a High Octane Reveal Today

Meanwhile, Paige dropped yet another bombshell on her fans just in time for the holiday season: a 2025 calendar. Earlier today on social media, she teased out the first image from the calendar, which promises to feature Paige alongside cars from the Craig Jackson Collection.

The garage and/or mancave-worthy snapshot featured Spiranac sporting a black vinyl one-piece bodysuit that lifted her ample assets while exposing her hips and curvy gams. She topped off the look by rocking thigh-high, high-heeled black vinyl boots. In each hand, she holds a racing flag.

Oh yeah, there’s also a car in the shot.

It’s time to start your engines! My 2025 is now available! Also offering signed calendars🏎️ click here to get yours – https://t.co/MAVIU53UwH pic.twitter.com/8a7QXDVWJh — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) November 11, 2024

Of course, fans are already snapping up the wall calendar, which will no doubt be hung in a place no woman ventures.

“Paige, your 2025 calendar is already heating up the year! Can’t wait to see what’s in store. Just grabbed mine, thanks for sharing the link!” one Spiranac acolyte exclaimed. “Mine is ordered – might even look at the cars,” another fan quipped. Others shared screenshots of their order.

While the standard Paige Spiranac 2025 wall calander goes for $34, a signed copy is fetching $75…