golfer-paige-spiranac-sizzles-in-scooby-doo-costume-ahead-of-halloween

Zionks! Paige Spiranac spooked her fans with a steamy Velma cosplay snapshot that left her fans reaching for their Scooby snacks.

Just in time for the Halloween season, the golfer, influencer, and hot dog enthusiast gifted her 1 million X followers with a photo of her dressed as the brainy Velma Dinkley from Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!

Of course, this isn’t the frumpy turtle neck sweater Scooby fans are accustomed to Velma normally sporting. No, Paige’s take showed decidedly more skin (and curves).

While Spiranac’s take on Velma still has an orange top, it’s gloriously modified. Her “sweater” is form-fitting, with a cut-out plunge to show off her ample assets. The top also lacks a middle portion, showing off Paige’s form abs. She completed the look with a shoulder-length brunette wig (with bangs!) and black frame glasses, which she tilted inquisitively.

Velma is back! Click here to see more🎃 you don’t want to miss it-https://t.co/xGe8owC70m pic.twitter.com/o5JHLQgwcG — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 19, 2024

However, this single image appears to be just a tease of a larger spread of sultry snaps. “Velma is back!” Spiranac wrote in the caption to the post. “Click here to see more,” she continued, adding,”you don’t want to miss it,” along with a link to her paywalled website.

Fans React to Paige Spiranac’s Spooky Season Scooby-Doo Cosplay

Of course, the Velma-inspired tease had X denizens scrambling like Shaggy and Scooby-Doo in a haunted house.

“Dark haired Paige is the best Paige imo,’ one fan gushed on X. “Rut row raggy,” another X user inevitably wrote. “Good morning Velma Paige,’ a third X user chimed in.

Yet another fan presumably missed the early 2000’s Scooby-Doo live-action films, which featured Linda Cardellini as a particularly stunning Velma.

“Man they need a live action Scooby Doo. I’m buying that movie ticket,’ they wrote.

Paige’s Velma take comes fresh off the heels of another Halloween season sultry shot.

In a recent post on X, Spiranac showcased a Swag Golf Halloween collection while donning a spooky yet tantalizing clown costume. She also displayed some golf accessories featuring iconic horror villains, including Michael Myers from Halloween, Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, and Ghostface from Scream.

Get ready for a @swaggolfco Halloween! Drops coming 10/15, 10/17, 10/21 at 11 am CST here – https://t.co/q6pt7NpfWX pic.twitter.com/QCymQDPyEf — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 14, 2024

Guys, as of this writing, there’s still 12 more days until Halloween. Here’s hoping Paige Spiranac returns with a few more costume tricks to treat her fans!