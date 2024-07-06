Paige Spiranac Eats 6 Hot Dogs in 10 Minutes While Rocking Bikini

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac has set the internet ablaze again, celebrating the 4th of July with a sizzling combo of hotdogs and a bikini. After missing qualification for the LPGA, Spiranac became a putting coach. She also built a successful career as a model and influencer.

Now she has tried her hand at yet another sport: competitive eating.

To fill the void left by Joey Chestnut, who couldn’t compete in Nathan’s July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest, Spiranac stepped up to cram dogs down her throat.

“Time for the main event! 10 minutes on the clock and a plate of hot dogs. Wish me luck as I attempt to break my record.”

Paige Spiranac sweetened the pot by promising to take in the weiners while wearing a bikini. AMERICA!

Spiranac captivated her fans on X with her hotdog-eating prowess, posing in a bra alongside four plated hotdogs.

For a mere $100, fans could watch Paige Spiranac devour hot dogs while wearing a bikini. #America (Image via Twitter / Paige Spiranac)

Some Fans Balked at Paige Spiranac’s Asking Price to Watch Her Eat Hot Dogs While Wearing a Bikini

However, some fans cried foul: The price to gaze upon Paige sucking down the dogs was $100 via her subscription-based website. Still, the savvy businesswoman noted on X, “Or join to be a member and can watch for a much discounted price.”

Meanwhile, most of her fans responded with overwhelming support for the failed pro golfer.

“Thank god we got Paige Spiranac since we don’t have Joey Chestnut,” one fan wrote. “Very impressive lineup of Weiners. You got this,” a second supportive fan added. “Wash it down with beer,” a third fan advised.

Another fan pushed Paige to achieve even greater heights. “You can eat 15. Go for it,” they urged her.

However, while an eagle shed a single tear, Paige reportedly only managed to suck down 6 and a half hot dogs in ten minutes.

Meanwhile, Spiranac stirred online buzz by volunteering to replace Joey Chestnut in the 2024 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. Although she did not ultimately attend, the influencer was reportedly slated to participate, as shared on social media.

A user shared a snapshot of a betting slip on X, featuring a bet on whether Spiranac would exceed or fall short of her personal record. “Hot dog eating contest lines are so bad that they line contestants like Paige Spiranac who aren’t even in the field.”

Hot dog eating contest lines are so bad that they line contestants like Paige Spiranac who weren't even in the field. pic.twitter.com/LghWewBWgQ — Aaron Friedman (@FriedmanSports) July 4, 2024

“Paige Spiranac a no show for the hot dog eating contest. Can’t be trusted,” another X user quipped.

At Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, Patrick Bertoletti devoured his way to victory in the men’s division with 58 hot dogs. Meanwhile, Miki Sudo, the queen of hot dogs, kept her crown by munching down 51 in the women’s contest.