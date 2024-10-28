Golfer Paige Spiranac Breaks the Internet With Red Tights, Tiny Top in Slow Motion Video

On Sunday, golfer turned content creator Paige Spiranac gifted her fans with another tantalizing video of her practicing her stroke.

Unsurprisingly, she did so while wearing form-fitting attire that was sure to showcase her bombshell figure, which is shown in detail in slow motion.

Set to Avicil & Sebastien Drums’ 2010 track “My Feelings for You,” the blonde golf guru grinned as she stepped up to the tee in an indoor golf range. Her shoulder-length, flaxen locks danced just above her plunging, sleeveless, form-fitting white top which struggled to cradle her ample bosom.

Surely, to better show the form of her swing, Paige also sported painted-on red tights.

In the clip, she slowly pulls back and follows through as she swings the wood. Her possibly unsupported breasts dance with delight as she follows through. Smirking, Paige then runs and hand through her blonde locks, tussling them.

“A little slow motion swing at @xgolfamerica today,” Spiranac wrote alongside the footage.

A little slow motion swing at @xgolfamerica today⛳️ pic.twitter.com/xg86oekOME — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 27, 2024

Of course, Spiranac’s legion of followers lavished praise on her slow stroke.

“It’s like art,” one of her over one million X followers declared. “I can barely focus on your golf swing with those bright red pants,” a second admirer added. “How much torque does it take to defy gravity like that?” a third fan wondered.

Yet another not at all unhinged onlooker dug in deep to analyze the physics of the footage.

“The physics of the swing is on display in that your left breast is accelerated before you really get your arms started,” the detailed post began. “Highlights the body twist and the need for a strong core to set the stage for arms to add to the total action. And yes I notice the nerd things along with the obvious attraction,” they added, likely while wiping streams of sweat from their brow.

October Has Been an Embarrassment of Riches for Paige Spiranac Lovers

Meanwhile, Paige Spiranac’s social media has been a feast of delights as of late.

Last week, she posted a similar video, except it was outdoors… and she wore booty shorts.

Paige sauntering across the green in a recent video, the hint of a smirk crossing her face. (Image via X / Paige Spiranac)



Then, for the spooky season, she also treated her fans to an image of her cosplaying as Velma from Scooby-Doo.

Images via X / Paige Spiranac

With Halloween just a few days away, her faithful acolytes are no doubt hoping for at least one more spooky get-up… What could it be? Perhaps a sexy witch? A sexy nurse? A sexy Taylor Swift?! The possibilities are endless!