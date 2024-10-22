Golfer Paige Spiranac Sparks Frenzy With Slow Motion Swing, Tiny Top in New Video

Golf guru Paige Spiranac gifted the internet with new footage of her stroking the wood… in oh-so-slow motion.

Videos by Suggest

It’s all true. On Sunday, October 21st, the former pro golfer turned influencer and content creator posted a fresh clip on X (formerly Twitter).

Set to AJ Tracy & Mabel’s 2021 track “West Ten,” Paige carefully pulls her blonde locks back, showcasing her plunging, sleeveless, backless form-fitting white top, barely containing her bombshell measurements. The 31-year-old also sported snug black bootie shorts, further highlighting her classic hourglass figure and assuring entry into any country club across the globe.

Next, Paige is shown firmly gripping the shaft. She then pulls back nice and slow, following through as she swings the wood. Presumably, she sank a long one.

The footage showed off not only her stroke but also her backless top. (Image via X / Paige Spiranac)

After showcasing her golf swing, viewers are treated to Spiranac sauntering across the green. One can imagine it’s only a matter of time before she puts it in the hole.

Godspeed, Paige. Godspeed.

Fans Gush Over Paige Spiranac’s Slow Motion Swing

Of course, the sizzling clip had her over 1 million followers griping their shafts and washing their balls, ready to put it in 18 holes themselves.

“idk why, but suddenly i have an urge to take up golfing,” one inspired fan wrote on X after seeing the footage. “Let’s go golfing,” another onlooker agreed. “What a shot,” a third fan added in a not-so-subtle double entendre.

The clip concluded with Paige sauntering across the green, the hint of a smirk crossing her face. (Image via X / Paige Spiranac)

“Do you need a permit for those cannons?” another curious fan wondered.

Yet another fan loved the filmmaking techniques utilized in the footage. “Thanks for the slow mo!!!” they exclaimed.

Meanwhile, Paige’s slow-motion tutorial is fresh on the heels of a recent Halloween season offering. Over the weekend, Paige posted a photo of her dressed as the brainy Velma Dinkley from Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!

Zoinks! (Images via X / Paige Spiranac)

Of course, the image was a tease for a larger spread on her website. “Velma is back!” Spiranac wrote in the caption to the post. “Click here to see more,” she continued, adding,”you don’t want to miss it,” along with a link to her paywalled website.

Spiranac certainly has a lot of holiday spirit. For this past 4th of July, she posted footage to her website of herself devouring weiners. Of course, she was wearing a bikini while doing this, because… America.

For a mere $100, fans could watch Paige Spiranac devour hot dogs while wearing a bikini. #America (Image via Twitter / Paige Spiranac)

Regardless, fans are likely expecting at least one more spooky season cosplay from the golfing vixen. Then, bets are on a sultry Pilgrim spread for Thanksgiving!