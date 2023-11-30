Ozzy Osbourne: ‘I Don’t Fear Dying’ And Has ’10 Years Left’

Ozzy Osbourne has opened up surrounding the severity of his health issues and his battle with Parkinson’s disease.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone UK, as reported by TooFab, Ozzy Osbourne, 74, revealed that he believes he only has 10 years left to live. Osbourne’s confession follows his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease and medical problems from surgeries.

“Look, I said to Sharon that I’d smoked a joint recently and she said, ‘What are you doing that for! It’ll f**king kill you,'” the Black Sabbath artist recalled.

Rolling Stone UK

“I said, ‘How long do you want me to f**king live for?!’ At best, I’ve got ten years left and when you’re older, time picks up speed. Me and Sharon had our 41st wedding anniversary recently, and that’s just unbelievable to me!” he continued.

Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2003 and didn’t reveal his diagnosis until 2020. He also suffered from a fall in 2019—and has undergone multiple surgeries in an attempt to fix the damage to his spine. As reported by TooFab, the fall only exacerbated his existing back and neck problems from a 2003 bike crash.

According to Osbourne, his second spinal surgery didn’t go as planned, leaving him “crippled.” Then, during another procedure, his doctors found a tumor.

“It’s really knocked me about,” Osbourne confessed. “The second surgery went drastically wrong and virtually left me crippled. I thought I’d be up and running after the second and third, but with the last one they put a f**king rod in my spine. They found a tumor in one of the vertebrae, so they had to dig all that out too. It’s pretty rough, man, and my balance is all f**ked up.”

Osbourne Wants To Get Back To Performing—Even With Ongoing Health Problems

Despite Osbourne’s Parkinson’s diagnosis, he hasn’t lost hope that he will be able to perform again. Even if he can’t perform regularly, he just wants to be “well enough” to do one more show because his fans have been “loyal to me for f**king years.”

“If I can’t continue doing shows on a regular basis, I just want to be well enough to do one show where I can say, ‘Hi guys, thanks so much for my life,'” he explained. “That’s what I’m working towards, and if I drop down dead at the end of it, I’ll die a happy man.”