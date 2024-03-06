Travis Kelce Calls Taylor Swift the ‘Best Thing Possible’ After ‘Sweet’ Australia Trip

While opening up about his relationship with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce says the Wildest Dreams songstress is the “best thing possible.”

During the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis was talking to his brother Jason about his recent trip to Australia to see Taylor during her Eras Tour performances.

“A lot of false media being tossed out there,” Travis explained. “But I’ll tell you what wasn’t false, and it was when I landed in Australia and seen all the cameras.”

Also speaking about the zoo visit with Taylor Swift and how much attention it received, Travis Kelce said, “There were full-on helicopters just flying around. They helicoptered us! Well, not us, Taylor. This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible.”

Besides the attention his girlfriend received, Travis mentioned some of the animals he saw at the zoo. “But I tell you what though the kangaroos were pretty sweet, got to see a red panda up close and personal. It’s like a friendly raccoon. Saw a tiger sitting up in a tree house, that s— was f—— sweet, ain’t gonna lie. Saw a lion close up.”

“Dude, when you hear that, cause Taylor took the picture, [roar] you’re just like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ let alone one, you see three of them run down from their rock, their perch, knowing they’re about to get fed and you see how fast and agile that thing is, dude it’s over.”

Jason then replied, “I’m not messing with the cats, it doesn’t matter what size! You could tell one was the big bad, I was like, ‘damn, that’s a bad man right there.”

Travis Kelce went on to add, “it was fun. That was a fun one and then we got to enjoy the Taylor Swift show.”

Travis Kelce Declares Sydney is a Beautiful City After Visiting With Taylor Swift

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce opened up about other parts of Sydney he was able to experience with his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

“Sydney was a beautiful city,” Travis told his brother Jason. “The layout was very similar, I want to say to Miami, but it has a lot of intercoastal and it was cool to see the layout of the land over there, let alone the zoo and seeing all the exotic animals over there. It was fun, man.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating since last summer. Swift made appearances at more than a dozen NFL games during the 2023 season. She is currently in Singapore for her Eras Tour shows.