‘Wear A Condom!’: Sharon Osbourne Reveals Why She Turned A Blind Eye To Ozzy’s Groupies

Sharon Osbourne gets candid on her struggles with navigating husband Ozzy Osbourne’s fame early in their marriage.

Sharon Osbourne is recalling how she handled Ozzy Osbourne’s fame and fans while in a committed relationship.

In an interview with Daily Mail, as reported by TooFab, The Talk alum revealed why she turned a blind eye to Ozzy’s groupies—but also where she drew the line.

Sharon, 71, explained, “I was so used to it because that was the world I knew. That’s what comes along with being famous. It was always there.”

She continued, “Especially if somebody is insecure or a narcissist that wants it all [as he was]. I was always like, ‘Wear a condom and never ask names or addresses. You don’t want to know.'”

The television personality later added that she didn’t “turn a blind eye” to “When it gets to something more personal than that.”

“Then it’s a problem,” she added.

As for Sharon and Ozzy’s current relationship—the rock star’s wife is focusing on taking care of her husband during his battle with Parkinson’s disease and dealing with spinal problems.

“We’re at a stage where I’ve been taking care of my husband, not because I have to but because I want to and I love him,” Sharon said.

Sharon May Have Turned A Blind Eye To Fans Behavior—

—but singer Whitney Houston didn’t.

On The Osbournes Podcast, Sharon recently recalled the moment when Whitney Houston accused her of “trying to f–k” her then-husband, Bobby Brown, 20 years ago.

Sharon explained the time she hosted Diva Duets on VH1, and Houston’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina, sat next to her.

“And then suddenly her dad came and sat on the other side of me, Bobby,” she said.

Afterward, Sharon alleges Houston stopped her on-stage performance to ask a jaw-dropping question.

“And she goes, ‘Mrs. Osbourne, are you trying to f–k my husband?’” Sharon revealed.

Fans can tune into The Osbournes Podcast every Tuesday.