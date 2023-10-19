Ozzy Osbourne Confesses That He Pees His Pants Onstage While Performing

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne has never been one to shy away from candid and often bizarre revelations. In a recent episode of The Osbourne Podcast, the iconic musician shared a rather unique anecdote from his onstage experiences. Osbourne claimed that during his performances, he used to pee his pants, offering a surprising explanation: he was already “wet anyway.”

The revelation came during the latest episode of The Osbourne Podcast, which recently returned for its second season after a five-year hiatus. The Osbourne family delved into a quirky discussion about Queen Victoria’s underwear, which they described as “massive” and noted had been sold at an auction.

Things Quickly Went Off The Rails

During the discussion, Sharon Osbourne revealed her past ownership of a pair of shoes that once belonged to the legendary Marilyn Monroe, sparking intrigue among the family members.

Jack Osbourne, 37, found it strange and questioned his mother’s fascination with such personal items, to which Sharon Osbourne responded with a humorous remark, saying that shoes, handbags, and dresses are different from somebody’s “knickers” they had “farted in and s— in.”

Jack Osbourne, seemingly perplexed by the idea, asked, “Who’s s—ting in their underwear?” It was then that Ozzy Osbourne, known for his dark and often humorous sense of humor, responded with a jest about Queen Victoria.

With a chuckle, Ozzy quipped, “She was an old girl, she was probably incontinent. She owned continents, but she was incontinent.”

The discussion then took an unexpected turn when Ozzy Osbourne shared his own anecdote about onstage urination during his performances. He explained that during his rock shows, he would occasionally decide to relieve himself, exclaiming, “Oh, f— it,” before doing so. His rationale was simple: he was already soaked from dousing himself and the audience with water during his energetic performances.

Sharon Osbourne’s reaction was a simple, “Oh, Lord. Thanks for sharing.”

A Lighthearted Turn

The conversation took a lighthearted and humorous turn when Kelly Osbourne chimed in, expressing her confusion and admitting that she was still trying to grasp the topic of discussion. At this point, the Osbourne family had ventured into various tangents, including their musings about Queen Victoria’s underwear.

Ozzy Osbourne, often dubbed the “Prince of Darkness,” is celebrated for his contributions to rock music, both as a solo artist and as the lead vocalist of the legendary heavy metal band Black Sabbath. Throughout his career, he has become known for his outrageous antics, onstage theatrics, and an eccentric persona that has made him an enduring figure in the world of rock and roll.

While the conversation may have delved into the unusual and humorous, Ozzy Osbourne’s candid storytelling adds another memorable chapter to his iconic career and legacy.

Sharon recently got candid about a suicide pact she has with Ozzy.

As the Osbourne family’s podcast continues to offer listeners insight into their colorful lives, it’s clear that the Prince of Darkness and his family have a knack for keeping their audience entertained, often with stories that are as unpredictable as they are amusing.