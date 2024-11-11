Megan Fox Pregnant, Expecting Rainbow Baby With MGK After Previous Miscarriage

On Monday Megan Fox shared some much-needed good news with the world on her personal Instagram page. The actress confirmed that she’s expecting!

Videos by Suggest

The Transformers star posted a carousel of photos to her page with the caption, “nothing is ever really lost. welcome back 👼 ♥️ “. Fox tagged Machine Gun Kelly in the post as well, who is the father of her soon to be child.

(Photo via Megan Fox’s Instagram)

Fox had previously suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with their first baby, which she told WWD was “tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering.”

The social media post started with a photo of Megan covered in oil with one hand on her bump. Another picture showed a positive pregnancy test, affirming the happy news of their rainbow baby.

(Photo via Megan Fox’s Instagram)

Megan and MGK met back in 2020 on the set of the film “Midnight in the Switchgrass” and have had an on-and-off relationship since then. The singer proposed to Fox a few years later, but they decided to call it quits in early 2023. A few months later the couple was back on.

In November of 2023, MGK indirectly announced Fox’s miscarriage at the Billboard Music Awards. Fox also confirmed this speculation in her poetry book “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous”, which she also released that November.

The Jennifer’s Body star already has 3 kids with ex-husband Brian Austin Green; Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7. MGK has one child with ex Emma Cannon, a daughter named Casie who is now 15.

Rumors of Fox’s pregnancy started this summer when she starred in MGK’s music video for the track “Lonely Road”. In the video, the actress sports a baby bump, but the actress chose not to comment on the speculation.