megan-fox-and-machine-gun-kelly-split-weeks-after-announcing-pregnancy-news

Weeks after Megan Fox annnounced she and Machine Gun Kelly (aka MGK) were expecting their first child, the couple has reportedly called it quits.

Sources close to the now-former couple claimed to TMZ that the couple ended the relationship over Thanksgiving weekend. They were in Vail, Colorado, at the time.

The alleged reason behind the breakup was Fox discovering material on MGK’s phone that was “upsetting,” leading to him leaving the famous ski resort earlier than expected. They haven’t seen each other since and are currently not together, the source claimed.

Fox revealed she was pregnant in a post on Instagram in early November. She shared photos featuring her cradling her belly and a positive pregnancy test.

“Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back,” Fox captioned her post, alluding to her and MGK’s past miscarriage.

A source told TMZ at the time that the Transformers beauty was around four to five months along.

MGK publicly reacted to the pregnancy news days after the apparent split.

“Isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch,” he wrote on X. “When inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time. Don’t worry. After all, I’m about to be a dad again!”

Neither Fox nor MGK have made an official announcement about their alleged split.

The couple were first romantically linked in 2020 and got engaged in 2022. However, in 2023, they called it quits after an alleged fight about not being on the same page when it came to their relationship.

They have since had an on-again/off-again relationship.

A Source Close to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Previously Said They Were ‘Very Excited’ About the Pregnancy

An insider previously told People that Fox and MGK were “very excited” and “can’t stop talking about the baby.”

“They are very excited,” the source said. “[Kelly is] basically telling everyone he knows,”

The insider stated Fox and MGK were “doing well” at the time and were focused on the baby.

Another source told OK! Magazine that MGK had been working on improving himself and was devoted to the relationship.

“They sort of dropped out of the limelight a bit to work on their issues,” the source said. “He did a lot of therapy, both on his own and with Megan. It took some time for him to prove himself, but he did what he had to do and won her back by committing to finally growing up and living a clean and healthy life.”