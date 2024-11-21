Massive NYC Fire Nearly Destroys Historic 19th-Century Building: See Video

The FDNY fought a two-alarm fire atop a historic 19th-century building in NYC’s Soho neighborhood early Wednesday afternoon.

Videos by Suggest

No injuries were reported in the fire at 451 Broome St., located between Mercer Street and Broadway, which firefighters responded to at approximately 2:52 p.m.

Footage captured of the blaze shows black smoke billowing from the historic building’s rooftop.

Fire in Soho this afternoon at 451 Broome. Hope no one injured. @FDNY did a great job of bringing under control in minutes. pic.twitter.com/sw9L79bR8A — Josh Rubin (@joshsellsny) November 20, 2024

The fire was successfully extinguished by approximately 4:30 p.m.

FDNY’s Deputy Chief Sheds Light on the Department’s Battle with the Two-Alarm Fire

Meanwhile, acting Deputy Chief Jared Garitano shared details of the FDNY’s battle with the blaze.

“Units upon arrival, we were faced with a heavy fire condition,” Garitano explained at a press conference. “Members did an outstanding job quickly extinguishing the fire, preventing extension. This is a challenging fire in this type of structure,” he added.

FDNY members continue to operate at this fire. https://t.co/Q63OexIaCS pic.twitter.com/33n7S3xcps — FDNY (@FDNY) November 20, 2024

According to the NYC Department of Buildings per The New York Post, the 13-story steel-framed building granted landmark status was constructed in 1896. Its designation report describes it as “a late 19th-century extravaganza in stone, brick, terra cotta, and iron.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Buildings also stated that inspectors were dispatched to the scene to assess the damage.

Smoke was seen billowing from the roof of a historic 13-story building in NYC’s Soho area. (Image via X / @FDNY)

Drones were deployed during the blaze, enabling firefighters to observe the charred wooden roof from the street. Garitano also noted that there was “extensive overhauling” involved.

Photos posted by the FDNY on X show firefighters extinguishing small fires on the roof of the mixed-occupancy loft.

FDNY firefighters extinguish the blaze atop the historic building. (Image via X / @FDNY)

Although the blaze was extinguished, officials urged New Yorkers on Wednesday to seek alternative routes due to the resulting traffic delays, mass transit disruptions, and road closures in Lower Manhattan.

Of course, citizens took to social media to celebrate the FDNY’s efforts.

“Thank you heroes of FDNY,” one X denizen wrote. “Nice job in saving the historical building and ensuring zero injuries!” another FDNY lover added.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is still being investigated.