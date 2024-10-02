man-wanted-by-police-for-pleasuring-himself-in-front-of-6-women-at-apartment-complex

New Jersey police are on the lookout for a masked exhibitionist who decided to give folks an unsolicited strip tease last month.

According to police reports, a naked man has been engaging in acts of public indecency in front of women outside an apartment complex in South Brunswick. These incidents, characterized by their boldness and often occurring in broad daylight, have given authorities pause.

In recent months, the masked pervert has developed a disturbing pattern of undressing and harassing women near the Royal Oaks Apartment complex in Monmouth Junction.

According to South Brunswick Police, he has been known to engage in intimate acts with himself in front of as many as six women, both at the complex and in a nearby wooded area.

The suspect has previously been known to take naked strolls between 11 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., according to local police. He tends to stick to the side of the apartment building next to a wooded area to make quick getaways.

Police say the man pleasures himself in public but hasn’t touched anyone else yet. (Images via X / South Brunswick Police)

However, authorities report that the man has grown increasingly brazen as he evades consequences for his lewd behavior.

It seems the masked pervert now has a taste for afternoon delights.

Police Say the Masked Man Has Been Spotted Pleasuring Himself in Broad Daylight

He recently committed the act around 4:30 p.m., a concerning shift from his typical pattern of nighttime offenses, according to the police.

“We really need the public’s help to identify him,” Deputy Chief Jim Ryan of the South Brunswick Police Department explained. “His actions are becoming more escalated.”

The top cop also is enlisting locals to help identify the unhinged exhibitionist.

“We are asking residents of the area to check their Ring doorbell cameras to see if anything was captured [recently]. Based on some of the images we have already seen, we believe the suspect may work out. We are asking area gyms to take a look at the images we are releasing,” Ryan added.

The man is described as being six feet tall, and sporting dreadlocks or braided hair. He has consistently appeared in flip-flops paired with either a ski mask or a hood throughout several incidents.

According to police, the individual has not physically interacted with any of the people he has encountered. Deputy Chief Ryan believes there may be additional victims who have yet to come forward.