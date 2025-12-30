Legendary Singer Dies Just Days After Christmas: Richard Smallwood Was 77

Richard Smallwood, the Grammy-nominated singer, is dead. He was 77.

News of the gospel music legend’s death first surfaced via the official Facebook fan page for Smallwood.

“We are saddened to announce the passing of world-renowned artist, songwriter, and musician, Richard Smallwood,” the statement read. “The family asks that you respect our privacy during this difficult time, while helping to celebrate the legacy he leaves behind and the gifts he unselfishly shared with the world.”

Media outlets soon confirmed the news; The Washington Post spoke with publicist Bill Carpenter, who said Smallwood died on Tuesday from kidney failure. He was being treated at a nursing facility in Sandy Spring, Maryland at the time of his passing.

Smallwood is a renowned vocalist in the gospel world recording albums and performing live with Vision, the Richard Smallwood Singers and the Union Temple Baptist Church Young Adult Choir. A Gospel Music Hall of Famer, his worked was recognized with eight Grammy nominations in categories such as Best Gospel Song, Best Contemporary Soul Gospel Album and Best Soul Gospel Performance, Male. He also won multiple Dove Awards and Stellar Awards.

President Joe Biden honored Smallwood with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023.

