Beloved Gospel Singer Recently Passed Away: RIP to Sara Jordan Powell

Powerful gospel singer Sara Jordan Powell has sadly passed away as confirmed by a friend of hers. She was 87.

Videos by Suggest

Sara Jordan Powell was an accomplished and loved gospel singer, who performed before Jimmy Carter at the White House and was the beautiful voice behind “When Jesus Comes.”

A self-proclaimed friend of hers, Maurice Clarke, confirmed her death through a Facebook post. He shared a photo of them together, and wrote, “Sara Jordan Powell has taken her last breath.”

“She was my friend, and a friend to so many. Her personality was healing to the world and her voice was pure. She will truly be missed. Let’s pray for everyone impacted by her passing.”

It is unknown how the gospel singer died, but November 16 marks the day.

Only moments before her passing, a tribute concert to celebrate her career was put on in Memphis, Tennessee, on November 8. “This extraordinary event is our opportunity to give her the flowers she so richly deserves—while she can still receive and enjoy them,” her website wrote.

The concert was free and open to the public at the Greater Community Temple COGIC. Powell was the president of the COGIC Fine Arts Department. There, she personally awarded college scholarships to hundreds of deserving students.

Sara Jordan Powell Sung Before Many Pressidents

The soprano singer, throughout her incredible career, performed in front of three U.S. presidents. Including Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, and Bill Clinton.

During the 70s and 80s, Sara Jordan Powell gained national attention with the release of many albums through Savoy records. In 1972, she released “Touch Somebody’s Life” and “When Jesus Comes,” her most iconic songs. She continued to release gospel albums until 1995.

Sara Jordan Powell was born in Houston, Texas, on October 6, 1938. She was the third of twelve children. She first stunned audiences at two years old when she performed “I Need Thee, O I Need Thee.”

She later moved to Chicago, after earning a bachelor’s degree, apprenticed under gospel pioneer Thomas A. Dorsey. After joining the Sallie Martin Singers, she paved her own musical path and became the legend she is today.