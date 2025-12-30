A beloved vocalist has died far too soon from cancer.

Eurovoix, citing a statement from Sylvie Biascamano, reports that the singer Fanny has died. She was 46.

Fanny (full name Fanny Biascamano) had a decades-long career as a singer, mainly finding success in Europe. She began as a child star, appearing on television to sing. She would eventually represent France in the 1997 Eurovision Song Contest, the massively successful televised music competition. She placed seventh, performing the track “Sentiments songes.”

“Sète is mourning…Her family, relatives and friends are deeply saddened to announce that Fanny left us last night,” the statement read. “For those who want to pay their last tribute to her, the religious ceremony will take place this Saturday, January 3, at 9:30 am at the Church of Saint Joseph in Sète.”

Per Discogs, the late vocalist released three LPs in her career: Fanny (1992), Chanteuse populaire (1993) and Fanny Chante Brassens (2016). She also toured and was known for her covers of Édith Piaf songs.

She also became a published author, writing the book Enfants stars, plus dure sera la chute and the two-volume collection Southern Cuisine from A to Z.