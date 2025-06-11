Longtime Gospel Singer Passes Away: Norman Hutchins Was 62

Dr. Norman E. Hutchins Sr., a beloved pastor and gospel singer, has passed away.

Hutchins died at his home in California on Friday after struggling with diabetes and kidney failure for a long time, according to gospel radio station Praise 102.5. He was 62.

Hutchins, born in Dover, Delaware, started preaching at the age of 8 and was ordained by 12. In 1992, he began his solo music career with Sparrow Records and released 10 albums through Sparrow, JDI, and IR Records. Seven of these albums made it onto Billboard’s Gospel Albums chart.

Norman Hutchins Records His Signature Songs

His music career gained momentum after he signed with JDI Records in 1999, releasing hits like “Nobody But You,” “Battlefield,” and “Spontaneous Praise, Vol. 1.”

Hutchins received multiple nominations for Dove, Stellar, and Grammy Awards. His well-known songs, like “Jesus I Love You” and “God’s Got a Blessing,” have become staples in gospel music.

Hutchins was not only a musician but also a pastor and the founder of Frontline Ministries in Dover. He served as the minister of music at the West Angeles Church of God in Christ in Los Angeles. He earned a master’s degree in biblical counseling and a doctorate in church administration.

Hutchins dealt with major health issues over the years, including temporary blindness and kidney failure caused by diabetes. In 2014, he shared with Path MEGAzine that his wife had donated a kidney to him.

According to Newsweek, his wife, Karen Hutchins, described him as “my greatest source of inspiration.” She spoke about the deep love and faith they shared and found comfort in knowing that his legacy will continue.

Hutchins leaves behind his wife and three children.