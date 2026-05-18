Rockstar Behind Several ’70s Hits Dies of Kidney Disease: Dennis Locorriere Was 76

Dennis Locorriere, the lead vocalist and guitarist for the 1970s country-rock band Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show, has passed away.

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The 76-year-old died on May 16 following a battle with kidney disease, according to his band’s website.

“After a long and courageous battle with kidney disease, [he] passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on May 16th, 2026,” a statement reads from his band’s website.

“Dennis faced his illness with remarkable strength, dignity, and resilience throughout, and remained deeply cherished by all who knew him. He will be remembered for his warmth, love, and the lasting impact he had on those around him.”

Dr. Hook earned more than 60 gold and platinum singles, reaching number one in dozens of countries. The band was founded in 1966 by George Cummings, Ray Sawyer, and Billy Francis. Two years later, Locorriere joined as a bass player.

Ray Sawyer and Dennis Locorriere of Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show perform in 1980 (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Born in Union City, New Jersey, in 1949, Locorriere was from the same city where Dr. Hook was formed. According to Rolling Stone, the band’s 1972 debut album, Doctor Hook, was primarily written by author and poet Shel Silverstein, who had previously penned the Johnny Cash hit “A Boy Named Sue.” The album was a commercial success, spawning Dr. Hook’s first hit, “Sylvia’s Mother.”

Dr. Hook Legend Dennis Locorriere performing 'Sylvia's Mother' Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/myNi67mzpA — Roger (@sir_roger1) May 17, 2026

Their sophomore album, Sloppy Seconds, arrived the following year. It featured one of their most famous songs, “The Cover of ‘Rolling Stone’,” a satire of music industry influence. In a twist of fate, the song actually did land them on the cover of Rolling Stone, though only as caricatures.

By their farewell tour in 1985, the prolific band had released 11 studio albums in as many years.

Dennis Locorriere Wrote Songs For Artists From Olivia Newton-John to Jerry Lee Lewis

Locorriere remained active, releasing three solo albums. He also wrote songs for other artists, including “You Ain’t Got The Right” by Olivia Newton-John. His song “A Couple More Years” was recorded by several musicians, including Waylon Jennings, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Bob Dylan.

In 2014, more than 40 years after their debut, the band reached number 11 on the charts with Timeless. The 40-track collection featured hits, love songs, and lesser-known gems, marking their first top-20 album in seven years.

Dennis Locorriere performs in 2017. (Photo by Debbie Hickey/Getty Images)

He toured consistently, playing Dr. Hook’s music until announcing his retirement last November.